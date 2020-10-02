UN chief: Pandemic emphasizes continued denial of women’s rights

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized “the continued denial of women‘s rights.”

Speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, which set an agenda for women‘s rights, Guterres said the world had made important gains, but had not fulfilled the conference’s “ambitious vision.”

One in three women experiences violence in her lifetime; 12 million girls under age 18 marry each year; and women have just 75 per cent of the legal rights of men worldwide, he said.

“In some parts of the world, levels of femicide – the killing of women – could be likened to a war zone,” the UN chief noted.

Guterres said women were bearing the brunt of the social and economic impact of the pandemic, with women employed in the informal economy the first to lose their jobs and “suffering a shadow pandemic of gender-based violence.”

“Unless we act now, Covid-19 could wipe out a generation of fragile progress towards gender equality,” he said.

“This is fundamentally a question of power, so it starts with the equal representation of women in leadership positions, in governments, boardrooms, in climate negotiations and at the peace table.”

He called on nations to make concrete commitments, such as implementing affirmative action and quotas, expanding social safety nets to women in the informal sector and eliminating violence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking as host of the 1995 conference held in Beijing, said countries must “make gender equality a social norm and moral imperative observed by all.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “twenty-five years after the Beijing Declaration, equality should be a given, but we still have a long way to go.”

“We can only achieve real equality if society, business and governments pull in the same direction,” she said.

Merkel also noted that “the very states that are successful, economically and socially, as well as in terms of peaceful conflict resolution, are often those where women are among those shouldering responsibility.”

While women play an integral role in the state, they are not involved in key decisions as equals, she said, calling for parity in politics, business and science.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the forum that it was “no time for commemoration or self-congratulation – it is a time for vigilance and renewed action.”

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reaffirmed her commitment to implementing further the Beijing Declaration.

The declaration, seen as the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing women‘s rights, was adopted at the 1995 conference, which saw 17,000 participants come together for the largest-ever formal gathering of women.

More than 50 world leaders were expected to speak at Thursday’s largely online UN meeting and announce actions to empower women and girls.

The event follows the UN General Assembly debate, which took place mainly digitally this year and wrapped up on Tuesday. Of the 190 member state representatives who addressed the annual forum, only nine speakers were women, according to a UN spokesperson.