UN chief: Now is ‘not the time’ to reduce resources for WHO

Now is “not the time” to reduce resources for the World Health Organization, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

The novel coronavirus crisis is “unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response,” Guterres said in a statement responding to the US halting funding for the world body over claims it failed in its response to the pandemic.

“Obviously, in such conditions, it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities.

“Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis,” he wrote.

“The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges, as they may arise in the future. But now is not that time.

“As it is not that time, it also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.”