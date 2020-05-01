UN chief Guterres: Lack of global leadership in fight against virus

New York, 1 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres decried a “lack of leadership” and a divided international community amid the coronavirus crisis.

“It is unfortunate that it was not possible for the international community to find a mechanism of solid leadership in relation to the fight of the pandemic,” Guterres told a press conference.

He said he had hoped the G20 group of leading economic powers would “agree with my proposal of a mechanism of coordination” in the response to the outbreak.

“It is obvious that there is a lack of leadership. It is obvious the international community is divided in a moment where it would be more important than ever to be united,” the UN chief said.

He pointed to “a disconnect between leadership and power,” with “remarkable examples of leadership” that are “usually not associated with power.”

Guterres acknowledged the discord in the UN Security Council, which has been trying to negotiate a resolution for more than a month that would endorse his call for a global ceasefire.

“The Security Council is a group of countries, and we know that the relation between the major powers in the world today is very dysfunctional and that makes it difficult for the Security Council to decide,” he said.

Diplomats have been unable to agree on how to reference the World Health Organization, for which US President Donald Trump has halted funding and accused of mismanaging the outbreak.

Guterres also said a UN appeal for 2 billion dollars for the most vulnerable, including refugees and internally displaced people, has only been half funded.