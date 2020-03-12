UN chief calls for global action amid coronavirus pandemic

New York, 12 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for people and nations to unite against the common threat of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The novel coronavirus outbreak originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has spread across the globe, with nearly 120,000 cases confirmed worldwide.

“It’s a call for responsibility and solidarity – as nations united and as people united,” Guterres said.

“As we fight the virus, we cannot let fear go viral,” he said.

“Together, we can still change the course of this pandemic – but that means addressing inaction. The best science tells us, if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, we can go a long way to mitigating transmission.”

The response came after the World Health Organisation declared the virus a pandemic leaving governments scrambling for viable preventative measures.

He called on governments to step up and scale up their efforts straight away.

“Let’s move forward with resolve and without stigma. You can count on the UN to do our part. Let’s overcome this common threat together.”