Ukraine’s Zelensky visits conflict region ahead of Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops in the war-torn region of Donetsk, near the Russian border, on Friday ahead of a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next week.

Zelensky, whose first priority as president is to end the five-year conflict with Russian-supported rebel groups, praised Ukraine’s armed forces as the guarantor of the country’s independence.

“It is you and only you who are the precondition of our freedom, our independence and the development of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a speech, excerpts of which were published on his website.