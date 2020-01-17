Ukraine premier submits resignation over reported insults to Zelensky

Kiev, 17 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Ukraine’s prime minister said on Friday that he had submitted his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelensky after he was reportedly recorded saying insulting comments about the president.

“To remove any doubt of our respect and loyalty to the president, I have written a letter of resignation and presented it to the president,” Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a statement.

Ukrainian media outlets had earlier reported about a recording in which Honcharuk purportedly described Zelensky as having a “very primitive” understanding of economics and a limited capacity at learning about the field.

It was unclear whether Honcharuk, a career lawyer who has supported sweeping economic reforms, would actually leave the post. Parliament would need to approve the resignation.

Zelensky responded to the developments by ordering law enforcement officials to find out who made the recordings.

“I demand that within two weeks, as soon as possible, we obtain information on who conducted this recording. Find out who did this and deal with it,” Zelensky said in comments released by his office.

Honcharuk, 35, has been prime minister since August. His candidacy for the position had been supported by Zelensky, who was elected president last year in a landslide.

In a speech to parliament on Friday, Honcharuk said his cabinet was being targeted with “attacks and manipulations” in the media, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

“The purpose of these attacks and manipulations is to sow discord within the team, to create the idea that someone allegedly does not respect the president, which is untrue,” Honcharuk said.

“The cabinet will continue to work as usual until the president makes a decision on who should work in what capacity in this big team,” he said.

Zelensky, previously a career actor and comedian who played a fictional head of state in the popular television show, “Servant of the People,” is a relative newcomer on Ukraine’s political scene.

Zelensky campaigned as an alternative to a political establishment that has long struggled with entrenched corruption and an accordingly troubled economy.