UK Delegation to NATO: North Macedonia’s accession – historic moment for Alliance

Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s NATO membership is not only important for us, but also for the allies, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska wrote Sunday in a Facebook post, sharing a tweet from the UK Delegation to NATO.

“The delegation of the United Kingdom to NATO within the national photo week posted on Twitter photos from the moment of the accession ceremony of North Macedonia to NATO, calling it a historic moment,” Shekerinska wrote.

“An historic moment for NATO in March when we welcomed our 30th Ally, North Macedonia Flag of Macedonia, to the Alliance. Some brilliant shots from the accession ceremony for #NationalPhotoWeek Flag of United Kingdom,” UK Delegation to NATO tweeted on Saturday.