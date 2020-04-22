UEFA wants leagues completed but ready to hear abandonment plans

Berlin, 21 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – UEFA on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation to members to complete their leagues amid the coronavirus pandemic but is seemingly also ready to look into possible cancellations in certain circumstances.

Europe’s ruling football body had a video conference with its 55 members, saying “a variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, but some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions – in case of a cancelled league – have been developed.”

The statement, which did not give further details, said any decisions on these issues would be announced after an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

Belgium is set to abandon its league and UEFA president Aleksander Cerefrin was recently quoted as saying that such a move could endanger their participation in the next European club events. This threat may now be off the table. Belgium is due to make its final decision next week.

All European leagues apart from Belarus are suspended but there are hopes the season can be completed.

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until next year, and the completion of the Champions League and Europa League indefinitely to give domestic leagues priority, hoping that those leagues can be completed by late summer.

The statement also said that UEFA remained committed to meet its payments to member federations as planned.

