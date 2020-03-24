UEFA postpones Champions League and other finals

Berlin, 24 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – UEFA on Monday postponed the Champions League final, Europa League final and women’s Champions League final, all scheduled in May, without giving new dates for the matches.

UEFA said the showpiece fixtures are to be rescheduled “due to (the) ongoing health crisis in Europe.”

Four teams had reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League before the remaining last-16 games scheduled on March 17-18 were postponed.

All Europa League round of 16 second legs and two of the eight first-leg matches were also postponed.

The Champions League final was due to be held on May 30 in Istanbul and the Europa League final on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland. The women’s Champions League final was scheduled for Vienna on May 24.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, UEFA last week postponed the Euro 2020 championship for another year to 2021.

It is hoped the decision on the pan-European Euro 2020 will give the continent’s suspended domestic leagues time to finish their seasons should they be in a position to resume.

UEFA said a working group, established last week at a conference call among leading European league, club and other officials will look at the available options for the club finals.

“The group has already begun its examination of the calendar,” it said.