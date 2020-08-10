UEFA: Atletico to play CL quarters despite two coronavirus cases

Berlin, 10 October 2020 (MIA) – UEFA sees no reason to postpone Atletico Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final with RB Leipzig on Thursday despite two players from the Spanish team testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The match is planned to be played as scheduled,” European football’s governing body told dpa on Monday. There would be no further comment, it added, saying the organization’s medical protocol was being followed.

Atletico meanwhile confirmed news reports that the positive tests concerned forward Angel Correa and defender Sime Vrsaljko, who are asymptomatic and in quarantine at home.

Their relatives have also tested negative, Atletico said, adding that Vrsaljko was away from the first-team squad anyway as he was recovering from injury.

The three-time European Cup runners-up also said there have been no further positive tests.

“The first team and members of the technical staff underwent new tests yesterday, Sunday, and the results were negative in all of them, after the appearance of two positive cases in the tests carried out on Saturday,” a club statement said.

The 93-member Atletico delegation had to postpone their arrival in Lisbon, which had been scheduled for later Monday. The delegation will now travel on Tuesday.

The closing stages of the Champions League are being played as one-off matches in Lisbon as UEFA hurries to finish the tournament before domestic leagues start in September.

The competition had been suspended since March because of the pandemic, with the remaining last 16 ties being completed last week.

Leipzig’s Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo meanwhile said the two cases won’t affect their preparations for the game.

“We will continue training, we are focusing on our preparations,” Olmo told a virtual news conference from their camp in Estoril.

UEFA also said Monday that its top management attending the Champions League, the Women’s Champions League in Spain and the Europa League in Germany “will be tested regularly.”

“The organization’s leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities concerned,” UEFA said in a statement.

“In addition, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who will present the trophies and medals to the winning teams and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis will be tested two days before the finals.

“This programme of testing sits alongside the testing which all UEFA operational staff will undergo if they have any contact with players, coaching staff or officials.”