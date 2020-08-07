U.S. State Department places North Macedonia under Level 3 travel advisory

Washington, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – The U.S. Department of State lifted on Thursday its Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory – the highest level of travel advisory urging U.S. citizens not to travel overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As most of the countries in the world, North Macedonia is placed under a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory.

According to the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, North Macedonia has lifted stay at home orders, and resumed some transportation options and business operations.

The State Department advises citizens to follow the warnings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for North Macedonia recommending travelers to avoid all nonessential international travel to the country.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 risk in North Macedonia is still high.

So far, only Taiwan and Macao are placed under a Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions travel advisory.