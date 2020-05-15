U.S. provides $16 mln for anti-corruption, youth and economic competitiveness initiatives

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and USAID Country Representative Erik Janowsky on Thursday signed an agreement under which the U.S. government provides $16 million to help North Macedonia reduce corruption, better integrate youth in society, and increase economic competitiveness.

The agreement provides support to national and municipal government efforts to leverage and successfully manage financial resources and implement accountability mechanisms; the State Election Commission’s work to lead free and fair elections and monitor political party funding and spending during elections; civil society organizations to engage constructively in public policies and practices for greater accountability and rule of law; the Ministry of Education and Science to promote inter-ethnic cohesion and a civic culture among children and youth; and the regulatory environment for renewable energy generation, to help increase investment in domestic energy generation, reduce energy import dependence, and enable a sustainable energy system, the U.S. Embassy in Skopje said.

“Our shared goal is to see a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant North Macedonia. By combating corruption, creating opportunities for youth, and supporting economic development, we seek to help North Macedonia reach its potential as a prosperous European country fully integrated into trans-Atlantic institutions,” said Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes.

“We value our expanding partnership with the United States as we jointly seek to achieve common goals,” stated Minister Angelovska.

“This agreement is evidence of our new relationship as NATO allies, and we look forward to our continued collaboration, especially as we seek to adjust to the new global COVID-19 environment and build on recent achievements to quickly recover our momentum toward European integration,” she added.

The United States has invested more than $1,2 billion in North Macedonia since 1993, including over $830 million through USAID.

USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. USAID’s work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity, demonstrates American generosity, and promotes a path to recipient self-reliance and resilience, stated the press release.