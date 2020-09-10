U.S. Department of State: North Macedonia creates favorable business climate, corona-crisis poses a risk

Washington, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s legal framework for foreign investors is largely in line with international standards and foreign investors are generally treated the same as domestic investors under similar circumstances. North Macedonia maintains a simplified regulatory framework for large foreign investors operating in the TIDZ. Large foreign companies operating in the zones generally report positive investment experiences and maintain good relations with government officials, reads the 2020 Investment Climate Statement on North Macedonia released by the U.S. Department of State.

However, it adds, the country’s overall regulatory environment remains complex and frequent regulatory and legislative changes, coupled with inconsistent interpretation of the rules, create an unpredictable business environment conducive to corruption.

“The government generally enforces laws, but there are numerous reports that some officials remain engaged in corrupt activities. Some NGOs assess the VMRO-DMPNE-led government’s dominant role in the economy created opportunities for corruption, while the SDSM-led government, which took office in 2017 and pledged to enhance transparency and rule of law, managed to transfer some power from political parties to judicial institutions,” reads the statement.

It notes that North Macedonia is now a NATO member and has been invited to begin EU accession negotiations, which will foster increased foreign direct investment and economic growth. After signing the Prespa Agreement on June 17, 2018, resolving a decades-long name dispute with Greece and unlocking the country’s path to joining NATO and the EU, North Macedonia and Greece signed additional bilateral agreements on defense, energy, civil aviation, and technology in April 2019. The work North Macedonia did to achieve NATO membership and make progress on its EU accession bid resulted in positive economic growth, as evidenced by its strong GDP growth of 3.6 percent in 2019.

“Attracting FDI is one of the government’s main pillars for economic growth and job creation. North Macedonia maintains a relatively permissive regulatory framework, and its institutions provide equal treatment of foreign investors and domestic business interests under similar circumstances. In 2019, a number of countries and foreign companies announced investments in North Macedonia and new operations in the free economic zones knows as Technological Industrial Development Zones (TIDZ). In the past, North Macedonia’s competitive labor costs, proximity to European automobile manufacturers, and cooperative government assistance attracted foreign auto parts companies. The government’s attitude towards FDI, coupled with its regulatory and institutional framework, remain attractive to U.S. investment, and consequently a number of U.S. companies successfully operate in North Macedonia,” reads the report.

It says the 2020 World Bank Doing Business Report ranked North Macedonia the 17th best place in the world for doing business, down seven spots from the previous year. Fitch Ratings upgraded North Macedonia’s previous credit rating from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook, and Standard & Poor’s affirmed its credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook. Transparency International ranked North Macedonia 106th out of 180 countries in its Corruption Perception Index in 2019, down 13 spots from the prior year.

“These economic achievements notwithstanding, the social and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 will have deep impacts on North Macedonia’s economy and ability to absorb foreign investments. While updating this year’s report, businesses were laying off employees, manufacturing was diverted toward necessities, and the government began to institute restrictions to combat COVID-19’s economic effects, including price controls and restrictions over people’s movement. The virus will likely have extensive, albeit currently unclear, impacts on the economy through 2020 and beyond,” underlines the Investment Climate Statement.