U.S. Ambassador Byrnes welcomes agreement on July 15 elections

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – United States Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes has welcomed the news that the early parliamentary elections will take place on July 15.

“We welcome the news that elections are now scheduled for July 15. The next parliament and government face significant responsibilities that will affect the country’s future, including managing response to COVID-19 and EU accession talks. Looking forward to continuing and deepening our partnership,” tweeted Ambassador Byrnes.