U.S. Ambassador Byrnes visits Red Cross Logistics Center

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes paid Tuesday a visit to the Red Cross Logistics Center in Momin Potok-Skopje, discussing cooperation within the COVID-19 operations and activities on the ground with Red Cross Secretary-General Sait Saiti.

Ambassador Byrnes thanked the Red Cross for the amazing work during the COVID-19 pandemic in providing assistance to the people in the country, especially those who were most affected.

“We are extremely proud to be able to partner throughout this last year through USAID and other assistance programmes to provide real help in North Macedonia. Part of the USD 1,5 million of support that we provided went directly to the Red Cross as support in food and hygiene kits, psycho-social services, working with the Government, especially for the most vulnerable communities. We couldn’t have done this without the volunteers, without the people putting these packages together and delivering them to the people in the communities. I took this opportunity to talk to these incredibly bright and talented people who took time out of their daily lives to make a difference, to reach out at a time when we were very much in need of that kind of support. They inspire me about the future of this country, about the willingness of people to step up and help their own citizens,” said Byrnes.

Secretary-General Saiti said USAID supported one segment of the COVID-19 operations, focusing on activities for assistance and support of vulnerable groups. The Red Cross delivered food and hygiene kits to about 4,200 families and aid to 1,000 babies, about 3,000 people were given psycho-social support by 18 operators in 21 cities.

“We agreed to continue to work together for the common good and in support of the vulnerable communities in the country. We once again highlighted the excellent partnership with the U.S. Embassy and the American people, as well as the role of volunteers and volunteerism. Red Cross operations are unimaginable without the volunteers, the leading force behind our activities,” said Saiti.

According to him, the Red Cross would remain proactive in the coming period, preparing for a possible stronger wave of the pandemic during the fall.