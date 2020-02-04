0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

U.S. Ambassador Byrnes meets independent MPs, talks tackle PPO law

U.S. Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes met Monday with VMRO-DPMNE independent MP group.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 3 February 2020 21:31

