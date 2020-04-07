U.S. Ambassador Byrnes joins online meeting with Health Minister Filipche, WHO’s Tawilah over COVID-19 situation

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes joined Tuesday an online meeting with Minister of Health Venko Filipche and the World Health Organization representative in North Macedonia Jihane Tawilah.

Ambassador Byrnes spoke about the USAID’s USD 10 million grant for the World Health Organization (WHO), out of which USD 600,000 was designated to support the WHO’s assistance to North Macedonia’s COVID-19 response efforts, the U.S. Embassy posted on Facebook.

“This award is part of a the United States’ support for North Macedonia, and builds upon the long history of friendship, partnership and alliance between our two countries,” the post reads.

In the meeting Ambassador Byrnes also noted that today is #WorldHealthDay, a significant day for health workers who are currently on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.