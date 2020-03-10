0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSocietyVideo statement

Two-week shut down of kindergartens, schools, universities, all public gatherings banned

The government adopted at its Tuesday session the additional preventative coronavirus measures proposed by the Committee for Infectious Diseases at the Ministry of Health. Those who disobey or break these rules will be penalized in accordance with Articles 205 and 206 of the Criminal Code, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 10 March 2020 17:16
