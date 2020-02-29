0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSociety

Two test negative for coronavirus, test results pending for one

Two people were tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, while results are pending for another woman who underwent tests on Saturday morning, Health Minister Venko Filipche said. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 29 February 2020 13:51
