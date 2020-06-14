Two positive Covid-19 tests found ahead of Premier League restart

A Norwich City player is one of two positive coronavirus results found in the Premier League‘s latest round of testing, the club confirmed.

The Premier League, which has been suspended since March 13 because of the virus, is set to resume with two fixtures on June 17 before Norwich play Southampton in their restart fixture on June 19.

All 20 club players and staff members have been tested twice weekly for Covid-19 and after the latest round on June 11-12, there is now 16 positive cases from a total 8,687 tests.

Norwich have said: “In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training.”