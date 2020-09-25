Two pilots killed in MiG-21 jet crash in Serbia

Zagreb, 25 September 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The Serbian Defence Ministry has confirmed that two Air Force pilots were killed when their MiG-21 jet crashed in the Brasina village area near Mali Zvornik in western Serbia on Friday morning.

The pilots were killed while on a regular flight mission, the ministry said, noting that their names would be made public after their families were notified.

A local resident into whose yard the aircraft fell was seriously injured but is not in critical condition.

A commission has been set up to investigate the accident.

The local media have reported that the jet was the last of that type in the Serbian Army and that it had been in operation for 34 years.

Military analyst Aleksandar Radic has said that the reason for continuing to use the aircraft is not clear.

“The jet had to be overhauled in 2010, and the overhaul lasted a full six years, which is unusual as the time of overhaul was previously measured in months. It then continued flying but in May 2018 had to be grounded again due to technical reasons, and it continued with missions in May this year,” he said.

A total of 261 MiG- 21 planes were procured by the Yugoslav People’s Army (JNA) from 1962 to 1986.