Two people die from COVID-19 as number of confirmed cases rises

Skopje, 29 March 2020 (MIA) – Two patients, aged 91 and 31, died from coronavirus-related complications at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

The 91-year-old patient was admitted to hospital eight days ago. Also, a 31-year-old patient died this morning after his condition deteriorated rapidly before he was put on ventilator, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Sunday.

“In the past 24 hours, 16 new cases were confirmed, which brings the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 257. So far, six people died from complications caused by the coronavirus,” he told a news conference.