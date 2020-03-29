Two people die from COVID-19 as number of confirmed cases rises

Skopje, 29 March 2020 (MIA) – Two patients, aged 91 and 31, died of coronavirus-related complications at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje. So far, six people have died since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country.

The 91-year-old man was admitted to hospital eight days ago. Also, a 31-year-old patient died this morning after his condition deteriorated rapidly before he was put on ventilator, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Sunday, adding the man was admitted to hospital on March 23.

In the past 24 hours, 16 new cases were confirmed, which brings the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 257.

49 patients are currently treated at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje. “Seven patients are showing serious symptoms and are being treated for pneumonia and lung inflammation. At the moment, we do not have patients that are on ventilators. The condition of all other patients is stable,” Filipche told a news conference.

Two more testing centers will open next week in Skopje, alongside another two in other cities in the country. So far, 14 coronavirus testing centers have been operational.

“Following expert opinion from epidemiologists, the number of necessary testings will increase. The system of mobile testing is ready, it should put in operation in the coming days in Skopje,” he said.

Furthermore, the Health Minister thanked for the donations in medical supplies and money made to the Ministry of Health.

Filipche said that the coronavirus patients should not be treated with stigmatization. “Those placed in quarantine also don’t deserve to be stigmatized,” he said, adding that quarantine is a measure taken to protect the health of the public.

“The global pandemic isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, on the contrary, the number is constantly on the rise. No country, including ours, proved to be immune from the virus. It’s been over a month since we recorded the first case of the coronavirus and the number has been rising ever since. It’s a good thing that there is a linear growth, instead of an exponential one – meaning we have almost an equal number of cases every day. It gives our system a chance to treat the patients without being overwhelmed. We are still in a kind of war against COVID-19,” Minister Filipche urged.

He warned that the ‘worst is yet to come’.

“We all have to be aware. Today, a young man died. It’s a proof that the virus spares no one, no one is immune, no one is protected,” Filipche said urging the citizens to comply with the measures.