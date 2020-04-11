Two patients die, 49 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia

Skopje, 11 April 2020 (MIA) – Two patients have died and 49 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 760, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Of the new patients, 13 are in Skopje, 14 in Kumanovo, 6 in Shtip, 8 in Prilep, 6 in Veles, 1 in Gostivar and 1 in Kochani.

“A 73-year-old patient from Prilep, who was admitted for treatment on April 1, has died at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. A 76-year-old newly diagnosed patient has died at the Hematology Clinic in Kumanovo,” the press release reads.

Over the past 24 hours, three patients have been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic. A the moment, 68 patients are being treated at the hospital, of which 15 need oxygen support and 8 are put on ventilators.

Furthermore, 8 new patients have been admitted to the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje. A total of 28 confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases are being treated there. Of these, 9 show severe symptoms and 6 are put on ventilators.

Five patients are receiving treatment at the Bitola hospital. One requires occasional oxygen support, whereas the rest are stable. Seven patients in home treatment are being monitored through the hospital and report stable.

Thirteen patients are being treated at the Shtip hospital, including confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases, while another 13 patients are being monitored in home treatment. With the exception of one patient whose condition has deteriorated, the rest are stable, according to the Health Ministry.

586 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 423 through the Institute for Public Health, 6 through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 15 through the Avicena lab, 24 through the Biotek lab, 118 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic.

A total of 7,653 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release reads.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (297), Kumanovo (182), Debar (49), Shtip (27), Prilep (58), Tetovo (31), Struga (33), Veles (24), Bitola (8), Ohrid (4), Kavadarci (3), Gostivar (7), Gevgelija (4), Strumica (2), Kriva Palanka (3), Radovish (4), Krushevo (3), Kochani (20), Probishtip (1).