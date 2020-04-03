Two patients die, 46 new coronavirus cases registered in North Macedonia

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – 46 new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 430, the Health Ministry said in a press release Friday.

Two patients, aged 70 and 68, have passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. The first one, the press release read, suffered from hypertension and weak heart and his coronavirus test results are pending. The second coronavirus patient suffered from arterial hypertension.

Meanwhile, three coronavirus patients have been cured from the virus and were released from hospital in good condition on Friday, the press release added, after testing negative to COVID-19 twice.

Of the 46 new cases, 23 cases were registered in Kumanovo, 13 in Skopje, two in Debar, Tetovo, Veles and Gevgelija each, and one in Prilep and Gostivar each.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in:

Skopje – 208

Kumanovo – 85

Debar – 49

Shtip – 15

Prilep – 22

Tetovo – 15

Struga – 9

Veles – 8

Bitola – 4

Ohrid – 3

Kavadarci – 2

Gostivar – 2

Gevgelija – 4

Strumica – 1

Kriva Palanka – 2

Kochani – 1

In the past 24 hours, 389 people were tested for the coronavirus. Of these, 222 people were tested through the Institute for Public Health, 13 people through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 22 through the Avicena lab, 20 through the Biotek lab, 112 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic.

A total of 4,506 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far, the press release read.

Some of the newly registered patients in Kumanovo, the press release added, are healthcare professionals. Health Minister Venko Filipche is set to release more information on this at a press conference later on Friday.