Two patients die, 18 new coronavirus cases registered in North Macedonia

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – Two coronavirus patients have passed away over the past 24 hours. A 73-year-old man from Kumanovo has passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Disease, while a 44-year-old person from Kavadarci passed away in his home, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five coronavirus patients have been cured from the virus and were released from the clinic on Wednesday, after testing negative to COVID-19 twice.

18 new coronavirus cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, of these 7 in Skopje, 2 in Kumanovo, 4 in Prilep, 2 in Bitola, 1 in Kavadarci, 1 in Krusevo and 1 in Kochani, bringing the total tally to 617.

Four new patients have been admitted in the clinic. At present, 66 patients are hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, seven of whom are put on ventilators.

Four patients with suspected coronavirus have been hospitalized at Skopje City General Hospital ‘8 September’. 26 patients are hospitalized, eight of whom are in serious condition and three are put on ventilators.

No new patients have been hospitalized in Shtip hospital. At the moment, four patients are hospitalized, including one patient with moderate-serious condition with pneumonia and three others are in stable condition.

No new patients have been hospitalized in Bitola hospital. Four patients currently treated are in stable condition.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (261), Kumanovo (130), Debar (49), Shtip (20), Prilep (38), Tetovo (29), Struga (28), Veles (10), Bitola (8), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (3), Gostivar (4), Gevgelija (4), Strumica (2), Kriva Palanka (3), Radovis (4), Krusevo (3) and Kochani (18).

In the past 24 hours, 351 people were tested for the coronavirus. Of these, 185 people were tested through the Institute for Public Health, 19 people through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 22 through the Avicena lab, 25 through the Biotek lab, 100 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic.

A total of 6,230 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.