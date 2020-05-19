Two new picture books published in Macedonian

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) — Two new children’s books, The Whale’s Garden by Dutch writer Toon Tellegen and Dutch illustrator Annemarie van Haeringen, and What Color is a Kiss? by Spanish writer and illustrator Rocio Bonilla, were recently released by TRI under its Magical Stories imprint.

The Whale’s Garden, according to the publisher’s press release, focuses on a lonely whale who writes a letter to a grasshopper for help.

The book, translated into Macedonian by Eli Pujovska, is “a story about the wonderful friendships and overcoming differences and loneliness, caring for each other, and the emotional depths of the sea world. About the courage to be different yet equal to everyone, when your heart is happy and open to accepting differences.”

What Color is a Kiss?, the publisher says, is a picture book revealing the creativity of children and the eternal questions they ask.

The story centers around Minimoni, who loves to paint but has never painted a kiss before.

Translated into Macedonian by Nenad Velkovski, the book “feels like a small movie between two covers.” It encourages children’s imagination, the publisher adds, through wonderful illustrations and tenderness in its descriptions.

TRI’s new Magical Stories imprint is supported by the EU’s Creative Europe program. mr/