Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – Two coronavirus patients from Shtip, who are treated at home with mild symptoms, have been cured after testing negative to COVID-19 twice, the Health Ministry said Wednesday citing updates of the Institute of Public Health.

At the moment, four patients are hospitalized in Shtip hospital.

14 patients with mild symptoms are treated at home and monitored by hospital’s medical staff.