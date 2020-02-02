Two Macedonian nationals killed in Italy car crash

Поврзани вести
DS leader says pollution is fight against mafia
2 February 2020 14:17
Kosovo parties reach last-minute coalition deal
2 February 2020 11:59
Mickoski urges incorporation of experts’ remarks in PPO law
1 February 2020 16:05
Ismaili: Development of regional cultural context through mobility, co-productions
1 February 2020 13:48
Police find 14 migrants in vehicle at Gevgelija-Demir Kapija motorway
1 February 2020 11:45
Coronavirus cases in China rise to 11,000 infections, 259 deaths
1 February 2020 11:11
Провери го и оваClose
-
MoFA: Macedonian national evacuated from Wuhan2 February 2020 15:37
-
New coronavirus could be transmitted through digestive system2 February 2020 15:06
-
Stampede for holy oil at Tanzania church service kills 202 February 2020 15:01