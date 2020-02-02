0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Two Macedonian nationals killed in Italy car crash

Two Macedonian nationals were killed in a car crash in Piacenza, Italy, early on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Photo of Ристо Тасев, Струмица Ристо Тасев, Струмица 2 February 2020 16:02
