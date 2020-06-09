Two healthcare workers in Shtip test positive for COVID-19, six put in isolation

Shtip, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – Two healthcare workers in the clinical hospital in Shtip have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital’s director Alen Gjeorgjiev said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Thus far, six healthcare workers-two doctors, three nurses and a laboratory technician-have been put in isolation in line with recommendations of the epidemiologists, he added.

Asked if they had contracted the infection at the hospital or in contact with one of the infected workers from the textile plants, Gjeorgjiev said that he cannot tell at the moment how they got infected with the virus and the epidemiologists are to examine how the virus was transmitted.

He said that 24 patients are being treated at hospital’s infectious ward. On Monday afternoon, a patient in critical condition was hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje and today his condition is stable. Four patients being treated for COVID-19 at hospital’s infectious ward need oxygen support.

Due to the increased number of new COVID-19 cases in Shtip, but also in the neighboring municipalities, it is expected that the number of hospitalized patients to increase.

He thanked the journalists and the business sector that joined in coronavirus fight by making donations to healthcare facilities.