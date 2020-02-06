Two dead, several injured after high-speed train derails near Milan

Two people were killed and dozens injured in Italy after a high-speed train derailed early on Thursday near Milan.

The Frecciarossa train went off the track near Lodi, about 50 kilometres south-east of Milan, at around 5:30 am (0430 GMT), railway infrastructure company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) said.

The two deaths were confirmed by Lodi Prefect Marcello Cardona, who spoke to reporters at the site of the accident. His comments were broadcast by RAI public television.

According to RAI and other local media, the two casualties were the train’s drivers.

RAI said about 30 people were injured, but none of them were in a life-threatening condition. However, an on-board cleaner was seriously injured.

RFI said traffic on the high-speed rail link from Milan to Bologna – Italy‘s busiest train line – was suspended, with trains rerouted to slower tracks, causing delays of up to one hour.