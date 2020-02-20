Two dead after train derails in Australia

Two passengers have been killed when a Sydney to Melbourne train derailed in Victoria.

The incident took place near Wallan Station, some 45 kilometres north of Melbourne, Victoria Police said on Twitter.

“Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured,” the police said.

The Country Fire Authority said around 160 people have been evacuated from the site after the diesel locomotive and five carriages derailed.

The train was running more than two hours late at the time of the crash. The 877-kilometre Sydney to Melbourne trip takes more than 10 hours by train.

The locomotive has tipped onto its side, and multiple crews from the fire service, state emergency services and police were on scene.

One person was airlifted to Melbourne, Ambulance Victoria said, while four people taken to hospital are all in a stable condition.

Local media describe the site as “very chaotic at this stage.”

The accident scene is under investigation by train authorities, while the rail lines between Melbourne and Sydney have been closed.

Train accidents in Australia are rare.