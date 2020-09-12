Two COVID-19 cases reported since kindergarten reopening

Skopje, 12 September 2020 (MIA) – Two cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported since kindergartens reopened across the country last week.

It involves members of the staff of two kindergartens, one in Skopje and the other in Bitola, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

In Bitola, only the children from the group for which the staff member was in charge are in isolation as well as other five employees. However, the kindergarten won’t be closed down.

“Involving the second case, the staff member of the kindergarten in Skopje hasn’t returned to work when the kindergartens reopened on Sept. 9, so she hasn’t had a contact with children. According to a recommendation of epidemiologists, if other employees until Sept. 13 do not report any symptoms, the kindergarten can remain open,” says the Ministry.

Under the health safety protocols for kindergartens, they are disinfected several times throughout the day.