Two arrested for alleged terrorist plot in the Netherlands: report

Amsterdam, 26 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Dutch anti-terrorism police have arrested two men for allegedly planning a terrorist attack, local media reported on Tuesday.

The plot is thought to have involved explosive vests and at least one car bomb, and was planned to take place at the end of the year, according to the ANP news agency.

The target of the planned attack is unclear.

The suspects, aged 20 and 34, were found on Monday in The Hague and in neighbouring Zoetermeer.

No firearms or explosives were found in searches linked to the arrests. However, investigators discovered an axe and a dagger, among other things, in a hidden room in one of the men’s houses, ANP said.

Investigators had been informed by the Dutch intelligence service that the men had been planning a jihadist attack, the report added.