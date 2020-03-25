Two army members test positive for coronavirus

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – A non-commissioned officer and a soldier of North Macedonia’s Army tested positive for the coronavirus, the General Staff said on Wednesday.

The two army members, it said, were performing their duties in the Skopje base with one of them being engaged in the army canteen at the Ilinden barracks as support staff.

“Soon after the Army was informed about the case, the army canteen has been fully disinfected and all adequate epidemiological measures have been taken. It will be closed in the next 24 hours,” read the statement.

The members of the staff that most likely had contact with the infected person are told to self-isolate.

The two members have been self-isolating for several days before they tested positive because they started showing coronavirus-like symptoms. They didn’t travel abroad.

“The Army has been complying with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and several members as a preventive measure have been in self-isolation,” it said.