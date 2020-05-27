TV series to learn English starts on MRTV

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – New TV series for learning English, “Word on the Street”, for intermediate and upper intermediate learners is starting Tuesday on MRTV to last through June 8.

“Word on the Street” is a co-production of the British Council and the BBC, dedicated to teaching and learning English.

The national broadcaster will be showing the video series at 12:10 pm and at 7 pm.

“The new TV series is to improve English language skills for persons aged 15 to 25 years and introduce them to the British culture. It comes in a popular television format and content of interviews and mini-quizzes,” the Ministry of Education and Science said in a press release.

“Word on the Street” will also be shown in other countries in the region. The video series have interactive exercises available online at: https://learnenglish.britishcouncil.org/general-english/word-street, while other teaching and learning English tools are available at: https://www.britishcouncil.mk/en/stay-home