TV duel: Zaev says promises delivered, Mickoski accuses politicians of influencing judiciary

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – A large part of the judiciary reforms has been completed with regards to legislation, but implementation in practice is always an issue, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in a TV duel with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Tuesday.

Zaev said a process of purging the judiciary will follow, with judges whose cases result in expiry of the statute of limitations would be dismissed, along with a complete inspection of assets of judges, prosecutors and their families, and of course, control of cases by random choice.

“Rule of law will be in the focus of the next four years, integration processes and working on domestic economy, reforms in education, health protection etc. I believe we will succeed in creating a European country,” said Zaev.

On the other hand, Mickoski accused of influence by politicians on judges and prosecutors, saying the ruling authorities have not managed to deliver on their promises of judiciary reforms.

“We cannot expect this approach to produce anything dramatic,” added Mickoski.

Zaev replied that presidents of court councils, courts, judges’ academies are not elected by politicians.

“This is the different between our perception of the judiciary and the opposition,” noted Zaev.