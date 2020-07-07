TV debate: Zaev pledges Europeanization, economic development; Mickoski calls for renewal and changes

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Our people, everyone, are very proud, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said in a message to the citizens at the end of the TV debate with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

“Everyone’s proud, the Macedonians because the Macedonian identity and the Macedonian language are guaranteed. Albanians, Turks, Vlach, Serbs, Roma people, Bosniaks, they are all proud because North Macedonia has joined NATO,” he said.

The next joint challenge, Zaev said, is to revive the economy, pursue reform implementation, make the country European, motivate young people not to migrate and those who have left to come back home.

“We’ve proven we can do things together and we can do much more, much better,” the leader of the ruling party urged.

The opposition leader said the July elections would prove difficult for voters, because they had to make difficult decisions.

“But, I’m confident that by voting for us your will support a different Macedonia from what has been happening to us lately. Together, we will get rid of this political swamp,” Mickoski said, saying he was convinced that the citizens would chose future, hard work, strong economy, reforms in healthcare, agriculture and education.

“I’m certain in the strength of our people. Together with our people we will not rule, we will work to renew our Macedonia,” stressed Mickoski.

Concluding the debate, Zaev gifted Mickoski with the Macedonian flag and the flags of NATO and the EU, and the latter said he would keep them in his office at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering.