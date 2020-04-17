Tusk: EU Christian Democrat bloc to boot Orban’s party this year

Brussels, 17 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Donald Tusk, the leader of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), said on Thursday the group will boot Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party Fidesz out by the end of the year.

Speaking to Germany’s Der Spiegel news magazine, Tusk said the Hungarian emergency law may not be objectionable from a formal legal point of view, but that it “has nothing more to do with the spirit of democracy.”

“How many times in our history have we seen politicians use laws that have been put in place to expand their powers? You know that from Germany,” said the former president of the European Council and EPP head.

Hungary has drawn EU criticism for its authoritarian response to the coronavirus crisis after the Fidesz-dominated parliament voted to give the government sweeping emergency powers at the end of March.

Tusk could not give a timetable for the next board meeting of the EPP, which also includes Germany’s CDU and CSU, and said it could have to wait until at least September.

“But then the time to make a decision will come, of course,” he said, referring to his desire to expel Fidesz from the EPP group.

Until then, Tusk said he wanted to convince his colleagues in the EPP that “we don’t have to choose between freedom and security, but that we can offer both to the citizens.”

Tusk failed at the beginning of the year to convince the delegates to kick Fidesz, which is currently suspended from the EPP, permanently out of the group.

Tusk also criticized the Polish government’s plan to hold the upcoming presidential election despite the pandemic.

“Our constitution prohibits changing voting rights less than six months before the election.

“Now that’s exactly what is happening,” said Tusk, who is himself a Pole.

The Polish government wants to alter voting rights so that all voters can be made by post in the presidential election scheduled for May 10.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski is more dangerous than Orban, Tusk said.

“Orban can be cynical, but he’s also pragmatic,” he said.

“Kaczynski, on the other hand, is downright pathological about getting as much power as possible.”

A former prime minister of Poland, Tusk has been a political opponent of the PiS party for many years.