Turnover in sale of services up 0.2 pct: statistics

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Turnover in the sale of services in the first quarter of 2020 is 0.2 % higher compared to the first quarter of 2019, State Statistical Office data show.

The highest increase in services turnover in the first quarter of 2020, relative to the first quarter of 2019, is seen in security and investigation activities by 9.8%.

According to the State Statistical Office, the largest decrease is seen in the activity motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities by 32.3%.