Turkish, Syrian soldiers killed as battle for Idlib intensifies

Turkish and Syrian soldiers have been killed in rare direct attacks in the north-western province of Idlib, with Ankara warning on Monday that it would not stay silent on the issue.

Five Turkish soldiers and three civilians died in shelling by Syrian government forces in the embattled rebel stronghold, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed.

Damascus did not confirm any casualties on its side, in what marks a serious escalation in the battle for Idlib and could also create fissures between Ankara and Moscow.

But the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said 13 Syrian soldiers were killed in Turkish shelling in three provinces: eight in Idlib, three in Latakia and two in Hama.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said its forces, who were sent in as reinforcements, came under fire despite advance notification of their coordinates.

Russia, the chief military backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said Damascus’ forces shot at Turkish troops in Idlib overnight due to a lack of information.

“Turkish troops were changing locations at night in the Idlib de-escalation zone without informing the Russian side,” the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Turkish troops “came under fire from Syrian government troops targeting terrorists in an area west of Saraqeb,” the statement said.

After capturing the southern Idlib city of Maaret al-Nouman last week, Syrian forces have their eye on Saraqeb.

Turkey and Russia, who support opposing sides in Syria’s war, reached a deal in 2018 to create a demilitarized zone around Idlib to stave off an imminent Syrian offensive.

A ceasefire deal between Turkey and Russia in Idlib, which went into effect in January, has collapsed.

Developments in Idlib have become “unbearable,” Erdogan told a press conference, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Turkey has been very patient, he said, in the face of attacks by the Syrian government and “Russia turning a blind eye” while an area where 3-4 million people live is attacked.

He said nearly 1 million people were marching towards Turkey’s border. Erdogan recently cautioned that Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and has “no tolerance for a new migration wave.”

Before leaving for Ukraine, Erdogan warned: “Those who test Turkey’s determination with these kind of vile attacks will realize that they have made a big mistake.”

Moscow should not “stand in our way,” he said, explaining that Turkey’s operation was aimed at the Syrian regime and not at Russia.

Turkey has launched three incursions into Syria, in 2016, 2018 and 2019, and Erdogan said last week that, “if the situation in Idlib is not normalized rapidly, we will have no other choice but to do the same thing again.”

In Idlib, the Syrian army and allied forces were closing in on the capital city, also named Idlib, sources close to the government troops said.

The sources told dpa the Syrian army has taken control of the village of Nairab, 8 kilometres away from the city, the first time the army has reached this area since late 2012.

A resident of Idlib, Ahmed, told dpa: “The whole city is in panic as Syrian forces are close to it.”

“We are preparing ourselves for the worst which is to leave the city if the regime approaches more,” another resident, Mustafa, said.