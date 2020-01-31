Turkish gas research vessel enters waters claimed by Greece

A Turkish research vessel in Greek waters prompted Athens to send a frigate to monitor its activities on Friday, state broadcaster ERT reported, quoting the Greek Defence Ministry.

The Oruc Reis was spotted off the island of Kastellorizo, east of Crete. It had no naval escort. Nor was it obviously conducting any research, Athens said.

The area is part of Greece’s potentially gas-rich Exclusive Economic Zone, which Turkey refuses to recognize.

Turkish infringement on the Greek, as well as Cypriot, economic zones adds fuel to persistent tension in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek side sees moves such as Friday’s as a provocation by Turkey. Turkey insists that it has the right under international law to explore gas reserves in the Mediterranean.

Ankara sent drilling ships to the Cypriot zone last year, angering Cyprus, Athens and the European Union. At the time, Greece warned that it would defend its economic zone with all means.

Greece and Turkey are both NATO members, but remain hostile to each other, primarily due to disagreements about Cyprus. The island remains split with two separate governments, one supported by Athens, the other by Ankara.