Turkey sends medical aid to North Macedonia amid coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – Turkey will send a military plane carrying medical equipment to North Macedonia on Wednesday, to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

The plane is expected to land at the Skopje International Airport at 2:25 pm, according to the Embassy of Turkey in Skopje.

Turkish Ambassador Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok is set to hand over the medical supplies to Macedonian authorities.

In line with the donation agreement between the two countries, the aid from Turkey includes 50,000 medical protective masks, 1000 protective bodysuits, 1000 testing kits, and other medical equipment.