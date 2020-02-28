Turkey says international community must impose Syria no-fly zone

The international community must impose a no-fly zone in Syria to protect civilians, the Turkish presidency says.

“The guarantors of the Astana process, Russia and Iran, will lose all their credibility if they fail on their commitment to reduce violence and hostilities in Idlib,” tweeted Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish president’s communications director.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the so-called Astana peace process, launched in Kazakhstan in January 2017 to end the Syrian war.

“The regime has taken advantage of the international silence in the face of its crimes for years,” Altun said.