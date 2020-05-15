Turkey sacks five pro-Kurdish party mayors following detentions

Turkish authorities on Friday detained and removed from their posts five mayors belonging to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a party spokesperson told dpa.

Mayors of the south-eastern cities of Igdir and Siirt and two districts were detained at their homes as part of a terrorism-related probe, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Police were searching the municipality buildings under heavy security, it added. HDP later confirmed that the mayor of Altinova district in Mus city was also detained.

All of the five mayors were also removed from their posts, the party added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government argues the HDP is linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

The HDP, a legal political party, denies the allegations.

A total of 45 HDP mayors have been deposed since local elections in March 2019, the party spokesperson said. Twenty-one HDP co-mayors are currently in jail.

“The Erdogan regime once again showed its hostility to the will of Kurdish people,” the HDP said on Twitter. “We will not bow down to this regime undemocratic practices.”