Turkey’s top diplomat fuels debate on status of Hagia Sophia museum

Istanbul, 11 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The status of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, a 6th-century church that was converted into a mosque and is now a museum, is a matter of “national sovereignty” alone, Turkey’s top diplomat said.

“It is definitely not an international issue. This is a national sovereignty issue,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV on Thursday, when asked if it would open for Islamic prayers.

Using the Hagia Sophia for prayers is a flashpoint topic in Turkey, where religious hardliners have long called for the UNESCO World Heritage Site to be turned back into a mosque.

Last month, Islamic prayers were recited inside the monument to commemorate the anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople – modern-day Istanbul – in 1453.

Cavusoglu claimed that some “circles against the Turkish nation cannot get over who the Hagia Sofia, and even Istanbul, belongs to, 567 years after the conquest.”

“What matters here is what the Turkish people want,” he added, holding up a document dated 1462 purportedly showing it was registered as a mosque.

For many Turks, Hagia Sophia’s current status is emblematic of the country’s secular constitution.

An NGO has filed a court appeal to overturn the museum’s status and it is reported to come up for hearing on July 2. “We will wait for Council of State’s decision,” Cavusoglu said.

Built by the Byzantines, converted into a mosque by the Ottomans, it became a museum in 1935.

Athens condemns the use of the former seat of the Greek Orthodox church for religious purposes.

Cavusoglu derided Greece’s “lectures,” saying that Athens is the only European capital without a mosque.