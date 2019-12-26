Turkey’s top court rules Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a more than two-year ban on Wikipedia violates the right to freedom of expression.

The ban violates freedom of expression as “guaranteed under Article 26 in the Constitution,” the court said on its website.

The court took the decision by a majority, with 10 members voting in favor and six against, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The decision paves the way for access to the online encyclopedia to resume in Turkey. It comes following an appeal by Wikipedia to reverse the government ban.

The government blocked all access to Wikipedia over “national security concerns” in April 2017. Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that hosts Wikipedia, filed its appeal in the Constitutional Court in May 2017.

It also took its case against Turkey to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) this May. The Turkish government has until January 10 to submit its reply to the ECHR, according to Wikimedia.

“It is not surprising that the Constitutional Court found a violation of freedom of expression in relation to the Wikipedia application today,” said Yaman Akdeniz, an internet rights activist and law professor at Bilgi University in Istanbul.

“What remains surprising is that it took the Constitutional Court two and a half years to decide.”

The delay was politically motivated, Akdeniz said, adding: “The court likely took the decision only now to play down an anticipated ECHR ruling, criticizing the government.”

Turkey has, in the past, restricted YouTube and Twitter. “It took [the court] only 10 days to finalize appeal against Twitter ban and 45 days for YouTube,” Akdeniz added.

Turkey currently blocks more than 288,000 websites, according to the expert.