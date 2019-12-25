Turkey’s Erdogan discusses Libya ceasefire with Tunisian president

Tunis, 25 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed possibilities for a ceasefire in Libya with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied during a surprise visit to Tunis on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after a bilateral meeting, Erdogan said he discussed with Saied “steps to ensure a ceasefire in Libya as soon as possible” and possible cooperation to help find a political solution for the country.

Tunisia can help bring stability in Libya, he added.

The Libya crisis is taking a toll on neighbouring countries, Tunisia in particular, Erdogan said.

Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since the NATO-backed ouster of its long-time autocrat, Moamer Gaddafi, in 2011.

Since April, military strongman Khalifa Haftar ordered his forces, based in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi, to seize Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). However, the conflict has reached a stalemate.

Erdogan is the first foreign head of state to visit Tunisia since Saied was elected in October.

Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu reported earlier that Erdogan was accompanied by his foreign and defence ministers, along with the head of the intelligence agency.

Erdogan’s visit comes two weeks after Saied met with Fayez Serraj, the head of Libya’s Tripoli-based government, in Tunis.

In November, the Turkish government inked a security and military cooperation deal on maritime boundaries with Serraj, drawing criticism from Greece and other countries.

On Sunday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Benghazi to meet with Serraj’s rival, military strongman Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control most of Libya’s east and south. He described his offensive on Tripoli as being directed at terrorism.

Athens does not have a say in Libya, Erdogan said. “They may have signed many deals (with Libya) in the past. We are not living in the past,” the Turkish president added.

This month, the GNA’s cabinet of ministers and lawmakers in Ankara endorsed the agreement.

The comprehensive military pact allows Turkey to deploy military training personnel and equipment to Libya upon request.

“If there is an invitation, we will definitely evaluate that and take our steps in accordance,” Erdogan said regarding his proposed plan to send Turkish troops to Libya. He added that the recent pacts between Ankara and the Tripoli government are “preliminary signals” of such a step.

Saied said he discussed the “Libyan situation from different aspects” with Erdogan, however, they did not discuss controversial pact since “it does not concern Tunisia.”

While Turkey and Qatar support the GNA, Haftar relies on backing from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.