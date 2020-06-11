Turkey passes bill increasing powers of neighbourhood night watchmen

Turkey‘s parliament on Thursday passed a controversial bill that gives more powers to neighbourhood night watchmen and permits them to use force and lethal weapons.

The bill, brought by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was harshly criticized by the opposition for giving the watchmen almost the same powers as police.

The night watchmen, known as “bekci” in Turkish, have been around in some form since 1914. They were disbanded in 2008, but reintroduced after a coup attempt in 2016, following which tens of thousands of police officers were sacked from the force.

At the time, they could only use whistles and batons.

Their neighbourhood night patrols are meant to ensure security and support the police, but there have been concerns about abuse of power.

The AKP and its far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who have a parliamentary majority, insist communities are safer because of the guards.

Giving them greater powers “is a really concerning sign of the growing securitization of all aspects of life in Turkey,” Emma Sinclair-Webb, a Turkey expert at Human Rights Watch, told dpa.

She also raised questions about the “opaque” recruitment process, asking how the government would ensure that new hires “are not just chosen out of people with demonstrated loyalty to the president, AKP, MHP and ready to do their bidding at a neighbourhood level?”

There are currently more than 21,000 of these community guards across the country, the Interior Ministry said this year.

They do not have the power to carry out arrests, but can now apprehend and hold suspects until the police arrive. They can check identification and vehicles.

They can also prevent and disrupt protests and marches until the police arrive, which is of additional concern to the opposition, as echoed by a lawmaker from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

Turkey has more police and watchmen than the total number of army staff in many countries, Dirayet Dilan Tasdemir of the pro-Kurdish party said during the debate, according to state news agency Anadolu.

“Why do we need this? We should be allocating these resources to education and health,” she added.

Turkey should reinforce the police and gendarmerie forces if needed, said Mahir Polat, a parliamentarian from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“They [the government] introduced the night watchmen to set up their own militia force,” Polat said, according to Cumhuriyet daily.

Sinclair-Webb raised the issue of oversight mechanisms, asking how they would be held accountable in case of abuses of power.

She said: “Turkey is a country where the police enjoy full impunity and, in the case of the watchmen, the regulatory mechanisms seem even weaker.”