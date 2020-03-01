Turkey launching new operation in Syria, defence chief says

Turkey was launching a new military operation in Syria, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday, amid a military escalation between the two neighbours.

The operation is in response to attacks on Turkish troops in Syria’s north-western province of Idlib, Akar added, according to Turkey‘s state news agency Anadolu.

The current flare-up erupted this week after suspected Syrian jets struck a Turkish convoy in Idlib, killing over 30 Turkish soldiers. Turkey retaliated with deadly airstrikes in the region.

“Operation Spring Shield, which was launched following the heinous attack on February 27, is successfully being carried out,” Akar said.

He added that, among other things, Turkey has so far destroyed a Syrian government drone, eight helicopters and 103 tanks. In addition, over 2,000 Syrian soldiers have been “put out of commission.”

Turkey and allied Syrian rebels mounted an incursion into Syria’s north-west in October.

Syria announced on Sunday that it was closing the airspace in its flashpoint north-west, mainly Idlib, which is the focus of a months-long campaign against rebels by the government forces and their allied Russians.

“Any aircraft violating our airspace will be treated as hostile that must be shot down,” the army said in a statement, carried by Syria’s state news agency SANA.

“Forces of the Turkish regime continue to implement hostile acts against our armed forces operating in the province of Idlib and its surroundings,” a military source said.

SANA reported on Sunday that the Turkish forces had “targeted” two Syrian aircraft in Idlib.

The pilots used parachutes and landed safely, the agency added without details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported that two Su-24 aircraft were hit by missiles fired by Turkish warplanes.

Idlib is the last opposition stronghold in war-torn Syria.